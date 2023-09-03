Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.