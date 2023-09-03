Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.45. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
