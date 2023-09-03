Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OTLK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

