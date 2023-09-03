Ordinals (ORDI) Price Tops $3.41 on Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $71.56 million and $16.65 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00013132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.41991005 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $17,860,454.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

