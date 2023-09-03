Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.22

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.22 and traded as low as C$4.91. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 49,127 shares traded.

Orca Exploration Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.14.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.