Oppenheimer Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

