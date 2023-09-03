Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100,744 shares during the period. Olin comprises about 1.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Olin worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Olin by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of OLN traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

