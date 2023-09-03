NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at CLSA

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CLSA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.76.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 22.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NIO by 18.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,617,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after acquiring an additional 729,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.