NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEWT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NewtekOne

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,870 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.