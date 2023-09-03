NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $947.45 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $944.12 and its 200-day moving average is $905.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,181 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,240 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

