Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $828,037.99 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $112.70 million and approximately $828,037.99 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,937.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00247326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.00748209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00543276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00059294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00118333 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,687,921,762 coins and its circulating supply is 42,067,973,696 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.