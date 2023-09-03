Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

