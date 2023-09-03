MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of MP stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. Research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $23,876,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

