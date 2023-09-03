Morgan Stanley Downgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.04.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

PLTR opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,989,673 shares of company stock valued at $55,012,649 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.