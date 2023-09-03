Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $133.49 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $133.49 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003593 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,082,840,491 coins and its circulating supply is 719,070,977 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.