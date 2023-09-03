Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 90,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

