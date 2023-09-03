Miller Industries (MLR) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is one of 106 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Miller Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Miller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Miller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Miller Industries has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Miller Industries Competitors 440 1720 2779 45 2.49

This is a summary of current ratings for Miller Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Miller Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miller Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Miller Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miller Industries 3.81% 12.89% 7.21% Miller Industries Competitors -5.98% -13.06% 1.80%

Dividends

Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 110.9% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Miller Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Miller Industries $1.01 billion $20.35 million 12.01 Miller Industries Competitors $5.34 billion $132.99 million 169.49

Miller Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Miller Industries. Miller Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Miller Industries peers beat Miller Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

