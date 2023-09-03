Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.