LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.97. 2,276,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

