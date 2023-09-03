Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.59. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.