L2 Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 5,152,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

