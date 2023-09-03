KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,385,000 after buying an additional 103,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $507.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

