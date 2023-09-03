Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.11 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

