J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.87

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.56. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 13,635 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.76) to GBX 209 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

