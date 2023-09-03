Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $77,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 126.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $394.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.04. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $514.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,348 shares of company stock worth $1,307,685. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.