Intrum AB (publ) (ITJTY) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the "Credit Services" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intrum AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intrum AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrum AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Intrum AB (publ) Competitors 307 1343 2801 86 2.59

Intrum AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $30.21, suggesting a potential upside of 385.30%. As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Intrum AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intrum AB (publ) is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.8% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Intrum AB (publ) Competitors -10.13% -11.87% -0.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.49 Intrum AB (publ) Competitors $1.02 billion $145.37 million 78.26

Intrum AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intrum AB (publ). Intrum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intrum AB (publ) rivals beat Intrum AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoicing, payment booking, monitoring of due dates reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

