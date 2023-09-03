Insider Buying: Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Acquires £249,000 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £249,000 ($313,878.73).
Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 0.6 %
FLO stock opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a one year low of GBX 81.20 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.57.
About Flowtech Fluidpower
