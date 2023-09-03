Insider Buying: Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Acquires £249,000 in Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £249,000 ($313,878.73).

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 0.6 %

FLO stock opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a one year low of GBX 81.20 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.57.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

