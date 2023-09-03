Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,106 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,166 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,498,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $593,142,000 after buying an additional 1,093,483 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after buying an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 10,985,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,242,767. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

