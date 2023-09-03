HC Wainwright Trims Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Target Price to $3.50

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

HTOO stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 842,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after buying an additional 767,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.