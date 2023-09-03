HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.27 Million

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a market cap of $65.27 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s genesis date was May 9th, 2023. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s total supply is 999,798,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)’s official Twitter account is @hpos10ieth. The official website for HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is hpos10i.com.

Buying and Selling HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20)

According to CryptoCompare, “HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) (BITCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) has a current supply of 999,798,155. The last known price of HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) is 0.07159767 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $7,082,630.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hpos10i.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu (ERC-20) using one of the exchanges listed above.

