Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $269.64 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $191.43 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $359.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

