Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of OMAB opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $2.1262 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 36.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

