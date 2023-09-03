Gas (GAS) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Gas has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $131.61 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00008593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

