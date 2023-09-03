Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.32.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $763.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of -0.59. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 18.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,522,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

