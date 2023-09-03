Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 32,633 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.30% of MSCI worth $584,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,507. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

