Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 100.93% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $689,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USPX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USPX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 7,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,571. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $850.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

