Franklin Resources Inc. Has $603.66 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $603,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.49. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.