FORA Capital LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.33. 3,039,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.