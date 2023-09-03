Financial Contrast: Fast Retailing (FRCOY) vs. Its Rivals

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fast Retailing to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fast Retailing pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fast Retailing pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 36.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A Fast Retailing Competitors 2.31% 15.32% 6.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fast Retailing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fast Retailing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Retailing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fast Retailing Competitors 190 1090 1710 27 2.52

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Fast Retailing’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fast Retailing has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Retailing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Retailing N/A N/A 0.23 Fast Retailing Competitors $3.49 billion $215.91 million 356.82

Fast Retailing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fast Retailing peers beat Fast Retailing on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

