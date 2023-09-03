Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

