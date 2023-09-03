Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

