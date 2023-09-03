Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 755.73% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.