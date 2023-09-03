Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ERO opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

