Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $69.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

