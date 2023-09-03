Enegra (EGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.08 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $195.88 or 0.00751906 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.65 billion and approximately $2.08 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 194.65542666 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,074,784.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

