Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 685 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.51.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

CRWD opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.05, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

