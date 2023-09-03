dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.30 million and $405.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00246386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,214,603 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02319543 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $267.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

