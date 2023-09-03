Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

