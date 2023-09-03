Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.87. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.