Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.31

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.06. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 275,808 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

