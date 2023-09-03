Civic One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $69.14 million and $1.42 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

